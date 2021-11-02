JIB vs KIN-XI dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021, Match 5 between Jinnah Brescia and Kings-XI, Roma Cricket Ground, November 02, 1300 IST

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021, Rome match between Jinnah Brescia and Kings-XI: Jinnah Brescia (JIB) will lock horns with Kings-XI (KIN) in the fifth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Italy T10 Super Series 2021 at the Roma Cricket Ground on Tuesday, November 2, at 1:00 PM (IST).

Jinnah Brescia are set to play their first game of the season in this match. They are the champions of ECS Italy, Brescia, that took place earlier this year in April. They defeated Janjua Brescia by 54 runs to claim the title and are one of the favourites to win this tournament as well. The team will be eager to win another ECS tournament and will also be keen to start well against Kings-XI.

Kings XI, on the other hand, started the tournament on a positive start by winning both their opening matches so far. They defeated Royal Roma by eight wickets and nine wickets on Monday. The team has strong batting line-up and didn’t lose too many wickets in their first two matches; however, they will definitely face a tough battle against Jinnah Brescia on Tuesday.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at 05:00 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Jinnah Brescia and Kings-XI; here is everything you need to know:

JIB vs KIN-XI Telecast

The Jinnah Brescia vs Kings-XI game will not be telecasted in India

JIB vs KIN-XI Live Streaming

The match between Jinnah Brescia and Kings-XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JIB vs KIN-XI Match Details

The fifth match of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021, will see Jinnah Brescia take on Kings-XI at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 02.

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hassan Ahmad

Vice-Captain: Vikas Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarbjit Singh, Hassan Ahmad

Batters: Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Malkeet Singh

All-rounders: Janaka Wass, Jaipal Singh, Vikas Kumar

Bowlers: Muhammad Imran, Jaswinder Singh, Rukhsar Ahmed

JIB vs KIN-XI Probable XIs:

Jinnah Brescia: Hassan Ahmad, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahrukh Nawaz, Muhammad Sajjad, Janaka Wass, Hasnat Ahmed, Charith Fernando, Rukhsar Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Sharukh Ahmed Butt

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh (WK), Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (C), Jaswinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Manjeet Singh

