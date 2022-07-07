JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction For ECS T10 Brescia 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable, XIs, July 7, 4 PM IST

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Brescia 2022 match between Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI: Jinnah Bresica will have a face-off with Kings XI in the ECS T10 Bresica 2022 on Thursday. Jinnah Bresica are currently the top side in the T10 Championship. They have won three of their four league matches to establish their domination in the competition.

The team is heading into the Thursday game after winning its last match against Januja Bresica by ten wickets. Nisaar Ahmed and Faheem Nazar delivered match-winning performances for their side with the bat as Jinnah Bresica chased the total of 73 runs within five overs.

Coming to Kings XI, they are occupying fourth place with two wins from four matches. The side will be low on confidence as they lost their last game to Januja Bresica by three wickets. The batters didn’t do well in the competition as they scored only 87 runs in their ten overs.

Ahead of the match between the Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI, here is everything you need to know:

JIB vs KIN-XI Telecast

Jinnah Brescia vs Kings XI game will not be telecast in India.

JIB vs KIN-XI Live Streaming

The JIB vs KIN-XI fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JIB vs KIN-XI Match Details

Jinnah Brescia and Kings XI will play against each other at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia at 4 PM IST on July 7, Thursday.

JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vibhor Yadav

Vice-Captain: Hassan Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for JIB vs KIN-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Vikas Kumar, Nisar Ahmed

Batters: Shahrukh Nawaz, Vibhor Yadav, Hassan Ahmad

All-rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Ghulam Farid

Bowlers: Jaipal Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Faisal Shabbir

JIB vs KIN-XI2 Probable XIs

Jinnah Brescia: Faisal Shabbir, Hassan Ahmad (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Shahrukh Nawaz, Rizwan Mohy Uddin, Muhammad Imran, Ghulam Farid, Rukhsar Ahmed, Mubashar Hussain, Hasan Ali, Faheem Nazir

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar (wk), Vibhor Yadav, Simranjit Singh (c), Kuldeep Lal, Jagmeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagjit Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh, Manjeet Singh

