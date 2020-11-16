- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Jimmy Neesham is Curious About 'X-Factor' Rule to be Introduced in Big Bash League
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has reacted to the new rules introduced by Big Bash League (BBL) organisers Cricket Australia on Monday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 16, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has reacted to the new rules introduced by Big Bash League (BBL) organisers Cricket Australia on Monday. The cricketer did not seem impressed with the three rule innovations (Power Surge, X-Factor Player, and Bash Boost). Neesham, known for his humour, took a jibe on one of the changes. He expressed his reservations at the 'X-Factor' rule.
Taking to social media, Neesham called out the ‘X-factor’ rule tweeting, "How much X-factor could a player possibly have if he's not good enough to make your starting 11?"
How much “X-factor” could a player possibly have if he’s not good enough to make your starting 11? https://t.co/yNabaCuu6e
— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 16, 2020
The rules will be implemented in the forthcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The 'X-Factor' rule will allow sides to alter their strategies half-way mark and change a player for another in their starting XI. The player named as 12th or 13th on the team sheet, is the one who can replace any player who hasn't batted in the game until the point or bowled not more than one over.
In the upcoming edition of the BBL, the batting group will have more control with the inclusion of the Power Surge. The power play fixed to the start of the innings has been reduced to four overs. An extra two-over "Power Surge" can be clinched by the batting side any time starting 11th over.
Also Read: Wasim Jaffer's Hilarious Reaction to BBL's 'X-Factor' Rule is All of Us
For the upcoming season, a completed schedule has been unveiled with venues confirmed. The season will be played for 21 matches in December beginning in Tasmania and ACT. After the first fixture, games will be played in Queensland and South Australia.
Jimmy Neesham was a part of the Kings XI Punjab side in the IPL 2020 which concluded in Dubai. He could only finish with two wickets and 19 runs from five matches he appeared in.
