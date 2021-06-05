Jimmy Neesham Recalls His Emotions from 2019 World Cup Semi Final---Before & After MS Dhoni's Run Out

Some moments in cricket history become so iconic that it’s impossible to forget them, even after years. One such moment occurred during the 2019 World Cup semi-final where Team India faced New Zealand. The important match was lost by the Indian team but the most heartbreaking event of the game was wicketkeeper-batsman MSDhoni’s run out in the last stage of the match. Reliving the memory, Jimmy Neesham recently revealed his feelings before and after Dhoni’s run-out in the semi-final.

The player revealed that the Kiwis were immensely relieved at that particular dismissal in the penultimate over.A Twitter user asked Neesham, “What feeling you had before and afterDhoni’s runout in WC Semi final ?” To this, he replied “Before: Cool we’re probably gonna win..After: Cool,we’re definitely gonna win.”

Before: Cool we’re probably gonna winAfter: Cool we’re definitely gonna win https://t.co/YaX1zXvyD7 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 4, 2021

India lost the match by a margin of 18 runs. Dhoni managed to score an impressive 50 runs and had he not been run-out, the game could have been won by the Men in Blue. Dhoni, who is very famous for his superfast running between the wickets, faltered that day as Martin Guptill’s direct hit at the striker’s end sent him back to the pavilion.

If Dhoni and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar would have just taken one run, it would have been safe for them.But the duo pushed for a second run and Dhoni couldn’t make it to the end line.

Relive the tragic moment here:

As seen in the video, Dhoni’s bat is painfully close to the crease as the ball hits the wicket and the lights turn red.

Chasing the 240 target set by the Kiwis, India’s batting order failed within the first five overs when Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all went out within the first few minutes of the game. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership gave the Indian fans a ray of hope with their fiery shots. However, their efforts were in vain as the Kiwis ultimately won the game and the Men in Blue returned without the cup.

