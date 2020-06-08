Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Trending Desk |June 8, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Jimmy Neesham Smashes Twitter Troll Out of the Park with Hilarious GIF

The news of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declaring the country to be coronavirus free on Monday was a delightful event for the entire world. Many people came out on social media platforms to celebrate the victory.

Among them was Kiwi cricketer Jimmy Neesham. The batsman had shared three attributes of “planning, determination and teamwork” behind the country’s success.

Although congratulatory messages poured in on the tweet, there was one fan who decided it was the perfect spot to share some geographical facts.

The Twitter user wrote that the city of Mumbai had a larger population than New Zealand. Neesham dealt with this negative comment in a fantastic way.

Hitting the ball out of the boundary, the Kiwi player replied with a GIF.

Many Twitterati came to Neesham’s defence, although he had it under control.

One user pointed out how Neesham had not talked about Mumbai or India for that matter, and hence, the comparison was unnecessary.

Jacinda Ardern had announced that the island nation will be going into level 1, the lowest rating on its four-level virus response system. This means that everything in New Zealand will be coming back to the normal.

For sports fans, this means that sporting events can now take place with public in the stands, cheering for their favourite side.

