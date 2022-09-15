Jimmy Neesham Takes Veiled Dig At Rajasthan Royals With Cryptic Tweet?

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has taken a dig at his IPL franchise after one of his fans asked him why he doesn’t perform in IPL just like he does for Blackcaps. Replying to this query, he said that he wouldn’t have performed in international cricket had he been playing just one match per year, taking a clear dig at his IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read: James Neesham’s Savage Reply to Fan who Accused Him of Playing for Money in IPL

It must be mentioned that Neesham was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.50 Cr, but went onto play just a couple of game and accounted for 31 runs. Furthermore, it must also be mentioned that Neesham is not a regular feature in IPL, with the Kiwi all-rounder playing just 12 games since his IPL debut in 2014. He played 3 games in 2021, 5 games in 2020 and 4 games in 2014, accounting for 61 runs at an average of 9!

“why dont you perform in IPL like you perform in International games,” asked a Twitter user to which he replied; “I probably wouldn’t perform well in international cricket either if I played one game a year.”

I probably wouldn’t perform well in international cricket either if I played one game a year 😂 https://t.co/Yf8DELsYur — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 15, 2022



New Zealand cricketer James Neesham is known to share social media updates that are laced with humour. He often comes up with hilarious and savage replies to haters on the internet. Last year, Neesham was not a part of the Kiwi squad that toured Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Also Read: Windies Chief Selector Says ‘We’ve Decided to Move On’ From Andre Russell After T20 World Cup Snub

The 30-year-old, instead, featured for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was held in the UAE from September 19. Back then, he was attacked by fans who accused him for playing for money.

Neesham did reply with a detailed explanation. “I’m getting a lot of messages like these, so I want to be crystal clear. It is an NZ cricket player welfare policy that first choice players aren’t on this tour. I made a request for an exemption, but that request was denied,” he wrote.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here