Jio Cinema Amps Up Excitement for IPL 2023 Mini Auction With New Promo. Watch

The countdown for the next season of the Indian Premier League will officially begin with the mini-auction of players set for December 23. With 87 slots, 10 teams and a purse of INR 200+ crores, it is set to be a grand event. The event will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema. And to make things more exciting, the platform has also roped in IPL greats like Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle and Eoin Morgan as experts to decode the strategies of the team. Amping up the excitement, Jio Cinema shared a new promo for the auction.

The IPL can be the stuff of dreams for most budding cricketers in the nation. The last edition of the tournament saw Umran Malik have an exceptional time. The Jammu & Kashmir-born pacer took 22 wickets from 14 matches with an average of 20.18. His exploits in the IPL 2022 also included one four-wicket and five-wicket hauls. The speedster’s skills with the ball saw him get a call-up for the Indian national side.

The young pacer has inspired others as 14 pacers from Jammu and Kashmir have registered themselves for the auction which takes their total tally for players from J&K up to 21. This is an impressive feat considering that there were only 10 registered players from Jammu and Kashmir in the 2022 auction list.

J&K tops the auction list with 21 players as Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are in joint second place with 16 players each. While India’s Premier T20 tournament is considered as the perfect place to unearth some of the best young and exciting talent, we also have a few veterans who have thrown their hats in the ring.

Amit Mishra will become the oldest player to be part of the auction this season. The 40-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL to date. Mishra went unsold in 2022 due to his fitness concerns but has kept himself in sync after featuring in the domestic circuit recently.

Afghanistan’s Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar will be the youngest player to go under the hammer in this season’s auction at the age of 15. The teenager has registered himself at a base price of INR 20 lakhs. Ghazanfar has played in Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League.

