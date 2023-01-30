Jio Cinema Set to Enhance IPL 2023 Viewer Experience With Technology-driven Sports Spectacle

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema application. Apart from serving a high-definition feed on 6-inch mobile screens, the application is also going to serve a technologically advanced experience to its viewers.

News18 Cricketnext has learned that the digital broadcast of the IPL 2023 is going to be bigger and better. Within the ambit of ‘live sports broadcast’, the idea of ‘appointment viewing’ is going to give a much-detailed experience to cricket viewers across the country.

How, within the ambit of ‘live sports broadcast’, the idea of ‘appointment viewing’ is further disintegrating.Let’s take the example of a T20 game. Scorecards, stats, graphics, wagon-wheels, records – keep flashing on the screen from time to time. + pic.twitter.com/zzzM26vNQ5 — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 30, 2023

How to understand ‘Appointment Viewing’?

We all have noticed that during a game of cricket on television or online, scorecards, stats, graphics, wagon wheels, and records keep flashing on the screen from time to time. These graphics give an idea about the whereabouts of the ongoing game or about a particular player. However, a viewer has to wait to check those graphics out as they are rolled out on the screens as per the broadcaster’s will. There comes ‘appointment viewing’ as a game changer.

It’s on your finger tip. Get it?The #JioCinema app is ready for public beta on iOS and Android both. Click on the testflight link below to check, if you still can’t get an idea of what this is all about — https://t.co/VpMRWa6Kw5 + — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 30, 2023

The technology will allow a Jio Cinema user to check all these elements at one click rather than having to wait for the broadcaster to screen it.

For example, Virat Kohli bats with a tailender to take the score past 200. A viewer wants to know what partnerships have been in place between a No.3 & No.10 batsman in the IPL or how about this – someone is watching a chase and wants to see the strike rate at which the team is chasing, vis-à-vis team that batted first. Watching all of it in real time.

Will Jio Cinema live stream IPL for free?

Earlier, a user was required to get a Hotstar subscription to watch the live stream of IPL. But now, since the digital broadcaster of the IPL has changed, several media reports have claimed that the Jio Cinema is going to live stream IPL games for free. However, clarity on this is yet to be received from the decision-makers.

