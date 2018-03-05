Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

JioTV Bags Digital Rights of Nidahas Trophy

IANS | Updated: March 5, 2018, 6:40 PM IST
JioTV Bags Digital Rights of Nidahas Trophy

(AP Photo)

Mumbai: JioTV, India’s leading Live TV App, on Monday announced that it has acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the upcoming Twenty20 International cricket series Nidahas Trophy.

Nidahas Trophy -- a tri-nation T20 competition -- will be played at Colombo from March 6 to 18 between hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

JioTV, which recently won the prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award 2018 for the ‘Best Mobile Video Content', said that it is working with Sri Lankan Cricket to provide comprehensive coverage of the triangular series. The event coverage will include live and repeat telecast and highlight packages.

Jerome Jayaratne, Chief Operating Officer, Sri Lanka Cricket said: "We are excited to partner with JioTV to bring in the action packed T20 series to Indian cricket fans, and look forward to connecting with the cricket consumers in the sub-continent."
bccijio tvNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018rohit sharmashikhar dhawansri lanka cricket
First Published: March 5, 2018, 6:40 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking