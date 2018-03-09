JioTV Launches India's First Interactive Sports Experience for Consumers

With this, JioTV consumers can interact with the game while watching it - A revolution in the Live TV space.
Customers who watch the tri-series can:
Customize their viewing experience by selecting from 5 different camera angles
Experience audio from stump mic & stadium ambience, giving an immersive feel
Choose commentary in a language of their choice - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada
Get access to leading cricket experts and commentators including Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Gaurav Kapoor
View score and other details on demand, on a single click
Watch catch-up (past content) in case they have missed a ball or a six
Once again, Jio has put the power of technology in the hands of the consumers, enabling them to challenge status quo. Till date, viewers are fed a single feed with broadcaster controlled video, commentary and score-boarding. With this innovation of digital interactivity, the game-viewing experience will get redefined.
"Interactivity in sports will transform the way sports is consumed in India. Jio continues to deliver the best and most premium content exclusively to its users through the Jio apps. Additionally, we have challenged status quo and redefined the existing user experience, with the help of technology. Jio will continue to bring a superlative consumer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days," said Mr. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.
JioTV users need to update to the latest version of the app from relevant app store to get this feature. JioTV, which recently won the prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award 2018 for the “Best Mobile Video Content”, has acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy - a tri-nation T20 competition being played at Colombo from March 6 to 18, 2018 between host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.
JioTV will provide comprehensive coverage of the triangular series, enabling millions in India to access live and catch-up content on their mobile devices. The event coverage on JioTV will commence on match days at 6:25 pm. It will include live and repeat telecast and highlight packages.
First Published: March 9, 2018, 7:13 PM IST