England might have geared up for the T20 World Cup final in style as they beat India by ten wickets, but in Pakistan they now face a formidable bowling line up unlike India’s, feels former Pak skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq.

Both England and Pakistan met each other in the finals in Australia and that was in 1992 when Pakistan came up trumps. Coming back to the shorter formats, Pakistan have been quite successful in T20 cricket as they reached the final of the 2007 edition and went onto win it two years later. Meanwhile, England managed to lift the trophy next year.

Speaking on Pakistan’s prospects, Inzy took a sly dig at India.

“Jiss time bhi koi bada match aata hai, India ko problem aati hai. Ye Asia Cup se hi dekh raha hu. Buttler aur Hales ne bilkul outstanding performance di hai. Lekin hamaari bowling India ki performance se bohot better hain, udhar nahi iss tarah ki performance denge. (India are under pressure in big games, I’ve been seeing this since the Asia Cup. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales played brilliantly, but our bowling is quite better than India, they won’t perform like this),” Inzamam said in a press conference video posted by Pakistan’s 24 News HD.

England completely outplayed India by reaching the target of 169 in just 16 overs with opener Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler slamming unbeaten half-centuries.

India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 when they beat England to claim the Champions Trophy.

Since then, they have qualified for the knockout stages of the 2014 T20 World Cup (final), 2015 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2016 T20 World Cup (semifinal), 2017 Champions Trophy (final), 2019 ODI World Cup (semifinal), 2021 World Test Championship Final, the 2022 T20 World Cup (semifinal), but lost all of them.

