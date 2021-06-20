JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hong Kong Women's T20 2021 match, June 20, 07:00 AM IST

JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong Women’s T20 2021 between Jade Jets and Bauhinia Stars: Jade Jets will square off against the Bauhinia Stars in the second match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Hong Kong Women’s T20. The game is scheduled to be played on June 20, Sunday, at 07:00 AM IST at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

The first match between Jade Jets and Bauhinia Stars saw Jade Jets emerging victorious by seven wickets. Batting first, Bauhinia posted a total of 83 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Shanzeen Shahzad was the wrecker-in-chief for the team as she scored 40 runs. For the Jets, it was Mariko Hill who shined with the ball as she picked three wickets while giving 15 runs.

The second innings was Jade comfortably reaching the target with 26 balls to spare. Hill was decent with the ball too as she scored 29 runs. Entering the second contest, Jade Jets will be hoping to take a lead by 2-0 in the three-match series.

Ahead of the match between Jade Jets and Bauhinia Stars; here is everything you need to know:

JJ vs BHS Telecast

The Jade Jets vs Bauhinia Stars match will not be broadcasted in India.

JJ vs BHS Live Streaming

The match between JJ vs BHS is available to be streamed live on Hong Kong Cricket’s YouTube channel & Facebook page.

JJ vs BHS Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 20 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game will start at 07:00 AM IST.

JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mariko Hill

Vice-Captain- Keenu Gill

Suggested Playing XI for JJ vs BHS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hiu Ying Cheung

Batsmen: Shanzeen Shahzad II, Pull To, Amanda Cheung

All-rounders: Mariko Hill, Ruchita Venkatesh, Keenu Gill, Maryam Bibi

Bowlers: Betty Chan, Kary Chan, Alison Siu

JJ vs BHS Probable XIs:

Jade Jets: Jasmine Titmuss (c), Hiu Yeng Cheung (wk), Katy Gibbons, Pull To, Tinaz Karbhari, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Tammy Chu, Charlotte Chan, Rajvir Kaur, Betty Chan

Bauhinia Stars: Kary Chan (c), Jenefer Davies (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Amanda Cheung, Dorothea Chan, Emma Lai II, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shahzad II, Alison Siu, Anum Ahmad, Maheen Haider

