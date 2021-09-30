JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hong Kong Women's Premier League 2021-22 Match, October 01, 06:30 AM IST

JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021-22 between Jade Jets and Bauhinia Stars: Jade Jets will go one-on-one against Bauhinia Stars in the third match of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021-22 on Friday. The encounter will be played at the Hong Kong Cricket Club on October 01, Friday at 06:30 AM IST. Both Jade Jets and Bauhinia Stars are going neck-to-neck in the 20-over competition.

Jade Jets made headlines in the first match as they scripted a victory by 31 runs. The team had given a target of 119 to Stars in the 20 overs. It was a brilliant bowling display by Jade Jets as they were successful in stopping the opposition to a score of 87.

However, Bauhinia Stars bounced back stronger in the next game. The team registered a victory by eight wickets as they easily chased 77 runs. Undoubtedly, it was a poor performance by Jade’s batters as they failed to answer the difficult questions posed by the opposition bowlers.

Coming into the Friday match, Stars will be hoping to capitalize on the momentum. On the other hand, Jets will fancy replicating their performance from the first match to take a lead in the series.

Ahead of the match between Jade Jets and Bauhinia Stars; here is everything you need to know:

JJ vs BHS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League 2021-22 in India.

JJ vs BHS Live Streaming

Jade Jets vs Bauhinia Stars match will be streamed live on Hong Kong Cricket’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

JJ vs BHS Match Details

The Hong Kong Cricket Club will host the match on October 01, Friday at 06:30 AM IST.

JJ vs BHS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Natural Yip

Vice-Captain- Hiu Ying Cheung

Suggested Playing XI for JJ vs BHS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jenefer Davies, Natural Yip

Batters: Jaswinder Kaur, Keenu Gill, Hiu Ying Cheung

All-rounders: Georgina Bradley, Amanda Cheung, Tammy Chu

Bowlers: Emma Lai, Nicole Fernandes, Kary Chan

JJ vs BHS Probable XIs:

Jade Jets: Maryam Bibi, Kary Chan, Kulbir Deol, Jennifer Alumbro, Amanda Cheung, Mei Wai Siu, Jenefer Davies, Shing Chan, Jaswinder Kaur, Emma Lai, Maheen Haider

Bauhinia Stars: Nicole Fernandes, Yee Shan To, Natural Yip, Hiu Ying Cheung, Keenu Gill, Tinaz Karbhari, Georgina Bradley, Tammy Chu, Jasmine Titmuss, Heiley Lui, Charlotte Chan.

