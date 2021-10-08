J&K lad Umran Malik credits this former Indian cricketer for his thriller pace attack

Though SunRisers Hyderabad did not have the desired run in IPL (Indian Premiere League) 2021, the franchise has unveiled an unexpected talent on the stage in the form of Umran Malik. After back-to-back defeats, the probability of SRH qualifying for the playoffs narrowed down to 0. However, the team is trying its level best to put up a tough fight till their last game. Soon after its key player T Natarajan tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kane Williamson-led side gave an opportunity to one of their net bowlers, Umran.

The young paceman from Jammu & Kashmir made his IPL debut last week and has been grabbing headlines ever since. The credit goes to his lightning spell in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Umran, who is a son of a vegetable vendor, bowled a 151.03 kmph delivery against KKR, which is, so far, the fastest by an Indian in the ongoing season. The speedster became an overnight sensation in the cricketing world.

Umran did not let the buzz die out and continued his stellar performance in the second IPL match too, which was against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The pacer bowled several deliveries that were around and above 150 kmph. He broke his own record in the very second match by bowling the fastest ball of around153 kmph.

After the match, he spoke about his thrilling pace and his journey with cricket so far. From U-19 trails to debuting for an IPL team, Umran has come a long way and a lot is yet to achieve. In a video posted on iplt20.com, he told teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar that former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had a huge impact on him when he used to play for India and also as a mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. “Irfan Pathan came and he told me where I can improve during the net practice sessions. I kept on learning and this has helped me,” he added.

Who is Umran Malik? 🤔Where does his passion for bowling fast come from? 🔥 We track his cricketing journey from tennis-ball cricket to leather-ball cricket. 👌 - By @28anand A post-match special with @BhuviOfficial 🎥🔽 https://t.co/nUGlIpwKHV#VIVOIPL #RCBvSRH @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/xkQe6zJFEj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2021

In the match against RCB, Umran picked his maiden wicket as he dismissed Srikar Bharat. In the last two matches, though Umran has scalped only one wicket, his economy rate is less than 6 and the pace attack is just astounding.

