JK vs DG Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Lanka Premier League 2021, December 7, 3:00 PM IST

JK vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Giants: Jaffna Kings will be going up against Dambulla Giants in the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The fixture will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on December 07, Tuesday.

Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Giants got off to contrasting starts in the T20 extravaganza. Dambulla Giants were in fine touch in their first match against Kandy Warriors. The team got better off Warriors by 20 runs as they successfully defended 190 runs in 20 overs. Philip Salt was the wrecker-in-chief for Giants as he played a good knock of 64 runs off just 27 balls.

Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, failed to make a mark in their first match. The team lost to Galled Gladiators as they found themselves falling short of 54 runs while chasing a target of 164. Playing against Dambulla, Jaffna will be hoping to play some positive cricket to record their first victory.

Ahead of the match between Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Giants; here is everything you need to know:

JK vs DG Telecast

The match will be telecast on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

JK vs DG Live Streaming

The Jaffna Kings vs Dambulla Giants fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

JK vs DG Match Details

The match between Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Giants will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 3:00 PM IST on December 07, Tuesday.

JK vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Upul Tharanga

Vice-captain: Phil Salt

Suggested Playing XI for JK vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Upul Tharanga, Sohaib Maqsood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Allrounders: Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana

JK vs DG Probable XIs

Jaffna Kings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz, Upul Tharanga, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Sammu Ashan, Thisara Perera (c), Suranga Lakmal, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Dambulla Giants: Sacha DeAlwis, Najibullah Zadran, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Sohaib Maqsood, Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep

