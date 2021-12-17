JK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 Match 19, December 17, 03:00 PM IST

JK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators:Jaffna Kings (JK) will lock horns with Galle Gladiators (GG) in the 19th game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 on Friday. The penultimate game of the league stage between both sides will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The game is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

The Kings have been the team to be beat in this tournament. After losing the tournament opener against the Galle Gladiators, they have won six matches on the trot and are sitting pretty atop the points table with 12 points under their belt. In their previous match, they beat Colombo Stars by 102 runs to register the highest margin of victory in this tournament in terms of runs. They will be aiming for a similar result in this upcoming fixture as well.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators are second in the points table, having won three and lost as many games, while one game hadno result. Notably, they are the only team to beat table toppers, but since then had a roller coaster ride in this tournament. They too head into this crucial contest on the back of a nine-run victory over Dambulla Giants and will be high on confidence.

Ahead of the match between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

JK vs GG Telecast

The JK vs GG match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

JK vs GG Live Streaming

The Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

JK vs GG Match Details

The match between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 03:00 PM IST on Friday, December 17.

JK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Vice-Captain: Samit Patel

Suggested Playing XI for JK vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shamaaz

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

JK vs GG Probable XIs:

Jaffna Kings: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Upul Tharanga (wk), Avishka Fernando or Ashan Randika, Thisara Perera (c), Shoaib Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chaturanga de Silva or Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jayden Seales, Usman Shinwari

Galle Gladiators: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Samit Patel, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Shamaaz (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara or Pulina Tharanga, Mohammad Amir

