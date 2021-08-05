JKP vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 05, 04:00 pm IST

JKP vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Jonkoping and Ariana AKIF: Jonkoping will lock horns with Ariana AKIF in the 15th and 16th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 05, Thursday at 04:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm IST, respectively.

Jonkoping are enjoying a decent ride in the T10 Championship. They have secured victory in two league matches while losing as many. After winning their first two matches against Helsingborg Royals, Jopkoping lost two back-to-back games against Ariana Cricket Club by five runs and nine wickets, respectively. With four points, Jonkoping are residing at the third spot on the points table.

Ariana AKIF, on the other hand, are in a tremendous form in the ECS T10 Malmo. They are unbeatable in the league thus far and have secured victory in their all four league matches. Ariana AKIF find themselves sitting at the second position on the points table with eight points in their kitty.

Ahead of the match between Jonkoping and Ariana AKIF; here is everything you need to know:

JKP vs AF Telecast

The Jonkoping vs Ariana AKIF match will not be broadcasted in India.

JKP vs AF Live Streaming

The match between JKP vs AF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

JKP vs AF Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Jonkoping and Ariana AKIF at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 05, Thursday at 04:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:00 pm IST.

JKP vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- S Shirzad

Vice-Captain- B Rehman

Suggested Playing XI for JKP vs AF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: B Munir, I ullah Sherzad

Batsmen: Z Zadran, D Singh, Rahatullah

All-rounders: M Ismail, S Shirzad, J Khan

Bowlers: B Rehman, M Hijazi, Y Babak

JKP vs AF Probable XIs:

Jonkoping: R Khan, B Munir, S Ibrahimkhil, T Omer, M Ismail, S Shirzad, M Tanveer, B Patel, B Rehman, S Mosazai, Z Zadran

Ariana AKIF: M Hijazi, B Munir II, I U Sherzad, K Mohammad, Rahatullah, D Khan, H Omed, I Khan, D Singh, Y Babak, S Sahak

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here