JKP vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 04, 04:00 pm IST

JKP vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Jonkoping and Ariana CC: Jonkoping will lock horns with Ariana CC in the 11th and 12th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 04, Wednesday at 04:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm IST respectively.

Jonkoping started their campaign in the ECS T10 Malmo on a blistering note. The team scripted victory in both their opening matches against Helsingborg Royals by 33 runs and 18 runs respectively. With four points under their belt from two matches, Jonkoping are third in the points table.

Ariana CC, on the other hand, are currently atop the standings in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. Ariana lost their first match in the competition against Helsingborg Royals by seven wickets. However, the team scripted a memorable comeback in their next three league matches.

Ahead of the match between Jonkoping and Ariana CC; here is everything you need to know:

JKP vs ARI Telecast

The Jonkoping vs Ariana CC match will not be broadcasted in India.

JKP vs ARI Live Streaming

The match between JKP vs ARI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

JKP vs ARI Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Jonkoping and Ariana CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 04, Wednesday at 04:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:00 pm IST.

JKP vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Dawood Shirzad

Vice-Captain- Nusratullah Sultan

Suggested Playing XI for JKP vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nusratullah Sultan

Batsmen: Zabiullah Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil

All-rounders: Muhammad Ismail, Mahmood Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Baz Mohammad Ayubi

Bowlers: Dawood Shirzad, Absar Khan, Yusuf Sahak

JKP vs ARI Probable XIs:

Jonkoping: Bhavya Patel, Bilal Munir(wk), Muhammad Ismail©, Muhammad Tanveer, Rehman Babar, Riaz Khan, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sohail Mosazai, Talha Omer, Zabiullah Zadran

Ariana CC: Absar Khan, Aryan Sarweri, Bashir Ahmed, Baz Ayubi, Dawood Shirzad, Hamed Arabzai, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan©, Qader Khan(wk), Yusuf Sahak, Zamin Zazai

