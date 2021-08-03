JKP vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 03, 04:00 pm IST

JKP vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Jonkoping and Helsingborg: Jonkoping will be taking on Helsingborg in the 7th and 8th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 03, Tuesday at 04:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm IST respectively.

Jonkoping will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 on Tuesday. The team was exceptional during the league stage of the ECS Gothenburg last season. They then went on to win the final to lift the coveted T10 trophy. Jonkoping are expected to replicate their performance from the last season. They will start the match on Tuesday as clear favorites.

Helsingborg, on the other hand, have featured in two matches of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 thus far. They won their first match against Ariana CC by seven wickets. However, the very next match saw them losing against the same opposition by seven wickets. With one win from two games, Helsingborg are sitting at the third position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Jonkoping and Helsingborg; here is everything you need to know:

JKP vs HRO Telecast

The Jonkoping vs Helsingborg match will not be broadcasted in India.

JKP vs HRO Live Streaming

The match between JKP vs HRO is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JKP vs HRO Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Jonkoping and Helsingborg at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 03, Tuesday at 04:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:00 pm IST.

JKP vs HRO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain-Samiullah Ibrahimkhil

Vice-Captain- Deepu Krishnan

Suggested Playing XI for JKP vs HRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abinash Panda

Batsmen: Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Davinder Singh, Phani Pramod Kompella

All-rounders: Muhammad Ismail, Deepu Krishnan, Riaz Khan, Prasanjit Behera

Bowlers: Sohail Zia, Sadashiv Gour, Rohit Saproo

JKP vs HRO Probable XIs:

Jonkoping: Rehman Babar, Adil Javiad, Talha Omer, Zubair Zia, Sohail Wattoo, Usman Ali, Bhavya Patel, Muhammad Tanveer, Bilal Munir, Sahargul Shirzad, Riaz Khan

Helsingborg: Davinder Singh, Sachin Shetty, Abinash Panda, Pramod Kompella, Madhan Prabu, Advait Guhagarkar, Gour Sadashiv, Prasanjit Behera, Satish Kunjir, Kirthan Duttulur, Rohit Saproo

