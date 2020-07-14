JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 14, 2020

JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
JKP vs HSG ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Aritra Nag
JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team Batsmen: Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha
JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Ismail, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain (VICE CAPTAIN), Muqadar Saleem (CAPTAIN)
JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Chaitanya Kilari, Bharat Konka, Sahargul Shirzad
JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Jonkoping CA Muhammad Ismail, Sahargul Shirzad, Bilal Munir, Muhammad Tanveer, Bhavya Patel, Riaz Khan, Babar Rehman, Zubair Zia, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha.
Hisingen CC Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Praveen Kumar, Amit Jain (C), Chaitanya Kilari, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gourav Aggarwal (WK), Sukavanesh Mathisekaran.
JKP vs HSG Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Jonkoping CA vs Hisingen CC – July 14, 2020
