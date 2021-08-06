JKP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 06, 04:00 pm IST

JKP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Jonkoping and Malmo Cricket Club:Jonkoping will square off against Malmo Cricket Club in the 19th and 20th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 06, Friday at 04:00 pm IST and 06:00 pm IST, respectively. Jonkoping and Malmo Cricket Club are experiencing similar rides in the T10 competition.

Jonkoping are placed at the third position on the points table with four points under their belt. They have secured victory in just two out of six league games. Malmo also has the same number of wins and losses as Jonkoping. However, they are currently fourth in the points table due to a low net run rate.

Malmo are coming into the match on Friday after scripting a victory in their last two matches against Helsingborg Royals. Jonkoping, on the other hand, lost their last two games against Ariana AKIF.

Ahead of the match between Jonkoping and Malmo Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

JKP vs MAL Telecast

The Jonkoping vs Malmo Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

JKP vs MAL Live Streaming

The match between JKP vs MAL is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

JKP vs MAL Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Jonkoping and Malmo Cricket Club at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 06, Friday at 04:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:00 pm IST.

JKP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hammad Rafiq

Vice-Captain- Zabiullah Zadran

Suggested Playing XI for JKP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bilal Munir

Batsmen: Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Zabiullah Zadran, Sunny Sharma

All-rounders: Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Sahargul Shirzad, Nikhil Mathur

Bowlers: Azim Chinwari, Babar Rehman, Saad Mohammad

JKP vs MAL Probable XIs:

Jonkoping: Mujahid Siddique, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Sami Ibrahimkhil, Sohail Mosazai, Talha Omer, Ahmed Sajjad, Usman Ali, Zabiullah Zadran, Bhavya Patel, Bilal Munir(wk)

Malmo Cricket Club: Saad Mohammad, Husain Cheema, Musadaq Mubarak, Nikhil Mathur(wk), Qaiser Munir, Saqlain Shah, Sunny Sharma, Tarequllah Arab, Yarjan Mohammadi, Azim Chinwari, Hammad Rafiq

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here