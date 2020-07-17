JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Semi-final – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 17, 2020

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details
July 17 – 3:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waissullah Safi
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Talha Omer, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Naser Batcha (CAPTAIN)
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan (VICE CAPTAIN), Taimur Khan
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Zabihullah Zadran, Sahargul Shirzad, Sabaun Shirzad, Waleed Ilyas
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Jonkoping CA Bilal Munir (WK), Naser Batcha, Sahargul Shirzad, Bhavya Patel, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail (C), Muhammad Tanveer, Zabihullah Zadran, Talha Omer, Tariq Bashir, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil.
Watan Zalmi CC Fahd Omair Zafar, MD Nabil, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Imran Khan, Niaz Mohammad, Eywazollah Raisi, Waissullah Safi (WK), S.Abdul Haq (C), Sabaun Shirzad, Waleed Ilyas.
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC Semi-final – July 17, 2020
