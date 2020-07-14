JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 14, 2020

JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard
July 14 – 3:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
JKP vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waissullah Safi
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Qasim, M Sadek Robel, Rimon Chandra Saha, Taimur Khan
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Riaz Khan, Muhammad Ismail, S Abdul Haq (CAPTAIN)
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sahargul Shirzad, Sabaun Shirzad (VICE CAPTAIN), Eywazollah Raisi
JKP vs WZC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Jonkoping CA Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Qasim, Riaz Khan, Tariq Bashir, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Ahmad Sohail Zia, Mansoor Afzal.
Watan Zalmi CC Rimon Chandra Saha, Waleed Ilyas, Muhibullah Kharoti, Taimur Khan, S.Abdul Haq, M Sadek Robel, Sabaun Shirzad, Mohammad Askari, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Eywazollah Raisi.
