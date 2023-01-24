Joburg Super Kings’ Aaron Phangiso Suspended From Bowling in SA20

Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been suspended from bowling in the Betway SA20 after the Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The panel submitted their final report on 23 January, as constituted under the Betway SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy. The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on 17 January at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He is subsequently suspended from bowling in Betway SA20 matches going forward as of 23 January.

The Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Mr Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. If the ICC testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling.

The Independent Bowling Action Panel consists of Mr Zama Ndamane, Mr Vincent Barnes and Mr Vernon Philander.

