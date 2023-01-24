Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Dream11 And Live Streaming: How to Watch SA20 2023 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

Joburg Super Kings will cross swords against Durban Super Giants at the Wanderers stadium in match 22 of the South Africa T20 league 2023. The Super Kings head into this match on the back of a clinical five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their last outing. Leus du Plooy and Aaron Phangiso played a pivotal role for the Joburg Super Kings in this game.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, succumbed to a disappointing 124-run defeat against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Their bowling department was way off the mark and their batters crumbled under pressure, getting wrapped up for a meagre total of 86 runs. The Durban-based club will be hoping for a much better performance when they take on the Super Kings on Tuesday. The Super Giants are in desperate need of a victory as they sit at the bottom of the SA T20 League table with eight points in six games. The Super Kings are just above them with 12 points from six games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants.

When will the South Africa T20 League match Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 24, Tuesday.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) be played?

Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) fixture will be played at Wanderers, Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) begin?

The match will begin at 09:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) match?

The Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) match?

The Joburg Super Kings (JOH) vs Durban Super Giants (DUR) match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

JOH vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Aaron Phangiso

Suggested Playing XI for JOH vs DUR Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Mayers, Leus du Plooy

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Aaron Phangiso

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants Possible XIs

Joburg Super Kings probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Maheesh Theekshana, Neil Brand, Romario Shepherd, Donovan Ferreira, Kyle Verreynne, Aaron Phangiso,

Durban Super Giants probable playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Matthew Breetzke

