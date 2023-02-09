Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SA20 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Joburg Super Kings had a questionable start to the season, losing two of their first three games this campaign. Despite the initial turbulence, they have turned things around and remain undefeated in their last five games. The Joburg Super Kings will now take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the second semi-final of the inaugural South Africa T20 League on February 9. The Super Kings finished the league stages on a strong note, securing 27 points in 10 games, including six wins and three defeats.

The Johannesburg-based team have faced Eastern Cape on two occasions in the tournament till now. The Faf du Plessis-led side emerged victorious both times, defeating them by five wickets in the first game, and 24 runs the second time. They would be hoping to make it three times, when they meet at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday. The Super Kings would have a slight advantage considering their recent electric form.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on February 9.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape begin?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will begin at 9:00 pm IST on February 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The South Africa T20 League match between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema website and app.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted starting lineups

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Matthew Wade (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11: Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, James Fuller

Get the latest Cricket News here