Jodhpur May Host IPL 2023 Matches, BCCI To Send 'Recce Team' For Assessment

Jodhpur’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium might be hosting its first-ever IPL match during the upcoming edition, according to the Indian Express. The Blue City might be the newest venue to host the multi-million-dollar league which will see multiple matches across different venues for the first time since the Pandemic.

It is learnt that top officials of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) have orally expressed their desire to host a few IPL games there to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“It’s a verbal request. We have been told that RCA has rejuvenated the stadium, and have asked us if we can consider Jodhpur as a new venue for a few IPL games. The board will take a call on it only after the recce team submits its report,” a source in the BCCI was quoted in the report.

A venue needs to have certain basic facilities to host an IPL match. However, the report states that the BCCI’s major concern for the Jodhpur ground is the boundary size, which they feel is not up to the required distance.

That’s why the BCCI will send a team to assess the venue and submit its report to the IPL Governing Council, who will ask the RCA whether IPL games can be held at Jodhpur or not.

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) had organised a few first-class games at Jodhpur this season. Ranji Trophy games were played at the venue after a gap of nearly two decades when Rajasthan hosted Chhattisgarh and Services. Moreover, the venue hosted Legends League Cricket last year which was played under lights with the stadium packed to the brim with spectators. The venue has a capacity of 30,000 fans.

The IPL will be a 10-team affair this season with each state association getting at least nine home games post the Covid-19 pandemic.

RCB Among Sporting Royalty Real Madrid, Manchester United on Instagram Reactions Count

Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore have a place among the sporting elite such as the likes of La Liga giants Real Madrid and one of England’s biggest clubs Manchester United in terms of reactions on the social media platform Instagram.

The list of top five teams with the most Instagram reactions in the year 2022 features football giants such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and PSG along with RCB.

