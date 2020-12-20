CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Joe Burns Cleared For 2nd Australia, India Test

Joe Burns Cleared For 2nd Australia, India Test

Opener Joe Burns has been cleared to play for Australia in the second cricket test against India from Boxing Day but Will Pucovskis test debut will be delayed by a concussion.

Joe Burns Cleared For 2nd Australia, India Test

MELBOURNE, Australia: Opener Joe Burns has been cleared to play for Australia in the second cricket test against India from Boxing Day but Will Pucovskis test debut will be delayed by a concussion.

Burns was struck on the elbow by Jasprit Bumrah during the first test at Adelaide which Australia won by eight wickets after bowling India out for 36 in its second innings. His unbeaten 51 helped Australia to its 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Burns was sent for scans amid fears he might have suffered a broken arm but he was cleared of serious injury and will play in the second test.

David Warner is in a race against time to overcome a groin injury and open with Burns in the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Warner was rushed from Sydney to Melbourne on Saturday, before Victoria state closed its borders with New South Wales after a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney.

Pucovski was a candidate to play if Warner is not available but suffered concussion after being struck on the helmet in a tour match against India and has been ruled out of the Melbourne test. It was the ninth concussion Pucovski has suffered and Australia is taking extra care with his recovery.

Matthew Wade opened with Burns at Adelaide, sharing a 70-run partnership in the second innings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches