New Recruit Joe Denly Prepared to Bat Wherever Needed for England

Alastair Cook’s retirement has left a top-order slot vacant. However, the Number 3 spot is also up for grabs at this point and Denly is happy to slot in wherever needed.
"I've batted in all positions and I think that's probably helped my selection. I started my career as an opening bat and moved down to No. 3; I've batted at No.4 as well,” Denly told Sky Sports.
"I think that's what I've got to do, I've got to prepare to bat in all those positions and, hopefully, if selected in a game I can take that chance at whatever number that is.”
Denly, who is one of three uncapped players besides Rory Burns and Olly Stone selected for the Sri Lanka series, had last played for England in 2010 in a Twenty20 match.
He admitted that he believed his chances of representing his country seemed all but gone at one point but was thankful to be given his Test call-up.
"I suppose I always held on to hoping that the opportunity hadn't gone and thankfully it hasn't."
Meanwhile, Rory Burns, who has been enjoying a prolific season with Surrey and is currently the top-scorer in the County Championship this year, expressed relief at getting the call.
"I'm really delighted," Burns told BBC Radio London. "There has been a bit of hearsay about me getting called up and I've had a lot of questions about it, so it was nice to get the call to put an end to that, stop worrying about it and just get on with my business.
"I've never been to Sri Lanka before so that'll be something new and I'm looking forward to getting going."
First Published: September 23, 2018, 10:11 AM IST