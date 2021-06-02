Joe Root Aims Clean Sweep Against India and New Zealand Ahead of Ashes

England skipper Joe Root has said that the best preparation for Ashes series against Australia will be a clean sweep against the top two teams in Test cricket — India and New Zealand. During this year’s summer, the England team is slated to play seven Tests at home — two against New Zealand and five against India. Later Root’s team will head to Australia for the Ashes in the winter.

Ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand, Root on Tuesday said that there will be various conversations about Australia throughout this whole summer and nobody can stop that. Root said that Ashes is an important and iconic series for English fans and English players who are planning towards that series.

“It is of utmost importance, absolutely. But the way we are best going to prepare ourselves is by performing well in these seven Tests, by winning seven Test matches against the best two sides in the world,” he added.

Root further said that England will be going to play against the two best opponents right now and the test matches against them will be the focus of the team.

Before Ashes, England’s schedule will be as follows:

England Vs New Zealand

Test 1: June 2 to June 6, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Test 2: June 10 to June 14, Edgbaston, Birmingham

England Vs India

First Test: August 4-8, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Second Test: August 12-16, Lord’s, London

Third Test: August 25-29, Headingley, Leeds

Fourth Test: September 2 to September 6, Kennington Oval, London

Fifth Test: September 10-14, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Team India will play the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18 to 22 before playing a five-match series against England.

Ashes Series 2021-22 Schedule:

First Test – Gabba, Brisbane (December 8-12, 2021)

Second Test – Adelaide Oval, Day-Night (December 16-20, 2021)

Third Test – Melbourne Cricket Stadium (26 to 30 December 2021)

Fourth Test- Sydney Cricket Stadium (January 5 to 9, 2022)

Fifth Test – Perth Cricket Stadium (January 14 to 18, 2022)

