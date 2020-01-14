Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 36, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 14 January, 2020

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

77/6 (13.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Adelaide Strikers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Joe Root Back in Training Ahead of Third South Africa Test

England captain Joe Root was back in training on Monday after being sidelined with an upset stomach ahead of the third Test against South Africa.

Reuters |January 14, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
Joe Root Back in Training Ahead of Third South Africa Test

England captain Joe Root was back in training on Monday after being sidelined with an upset stomach ahead of the third Test against South Africa at St George’s Park starting on Thursday.

The touring side have been decimated by illness during the tour, with 17 players and support staff laid low at different times.

England would have been sweating on Root, a key top-order batsman whose captaincy was praised in the 189-run victory in the second Test which levelled the four-match series at 1-1.

"The first week was horrific, it’s good to see him back, he has a smile on his face and it is just about making sure he doesn’t pass it onto anyone else, which he shouldn’t now," assistant coach Paul Collingwood told the BBC.

"Just to see guys on physio beds and completely wiped out, it was like something out of M.A.S.H. Even when the guys were getting on the pitch the energy levels really did test the boys. It hit us pretty hard."

England have lost experienced fast bowler James Anderson for the rest of the tour due to a side injury but they have options to replace him, including a recall for Jofra Archer or a first Test in 11 months for Mark Wood.

"All the bowlers have got something to prove, Jimmy Anderson going home will be a huge miss. These guys have got an opportunity to put their hand up and prove in training that they should be the one to come into the Test match in the place of Jimmy," Collingwood said.

"It’s exciting, we have the likes of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and (Craig) Overton. Certainly from Wood’s point of view, he has the overs under his belt (in the nets) and is ready to come in and do a job. He looks really good."

South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs.

EnglandJoe RootSouth Africathird Test

Related stories

Jos Buttler Apologises for Philander Rant But Questions Use of Stump Microphones
Cricketnext Staff | January 12, 2020, 6:10 PM IST

Jos Buttler Apologises for Philander Rant But Questions Use of Stump Microphones

Pitch, Stokes and Brass Bands: Talking Points Ahead of Third Test Between England and South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | January 12, 2020, 1:32 PM IST

Pitch, Stokes and Brass Bands: Talking Points Ahead of Third Test Between England and South Africa

Rib Injury Rules James Anderson Out of Final Two South Africa Tests
Cricketnext Staff | January 9, 2020, 8:14 AM IST

Rib Injury Rules James Anderson Out of Final Two South Africa Tests

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more