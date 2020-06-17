Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Joe Root Believes Saliva Ban Won't Make Much of a Difference in England

England are set to take on West Indies in three Test matches starting on July 8.

IANS |June 17, 2020, 9:31 PM IST
Joe Root Believes Saliva Ban Won't Make Much of a Difference in England

While the ban on usage of saliva may tilt the game slightly in the batsman's favour, it won't be too different considering the existing conditions in England and how the Duke ball reacts to them, according to England Test captain Joe Root.

England are set to take on West Indies in three Test matches starting on July 8. The matches will be played in bio-secure environments and the new rules implemented by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the resumption of cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Don't think it would change too much in England," said Root on Sony Ten Pit Stop which was aired on the network's Facebook page.

"It depends on the conditions. There has not been too much cricket played so the squares and the outfield will be really lush so the damage to the Duke ball really doesn't take effect until the 40th or 50th over if that is the case so there should be enough swing. They normally stay hard longer than the Kookaburra or the SG balls.

"So I can't see it having as much of an impact especially at the start of the summer. Ultimately it's going to be the same for both sides and it has to be managed by both teams."

The ban on saliva has been widely debated since it was first mooted. There have been demands of allowing a substitute to maintain shine on one side of the ball which the ICC later refused to allow. Root feels that the difference won't be too big and it was a necessary step.

"There is no saliva for a reason -- it is to keep everyone safe and it might play towards the batsman's advantage slightly but it is going to be the same for both sides," he said.

"I suppose it is about how skillful can you be at using different things, whether it be getting lateral movement off the seam, the spinners come into play a little bit more.

"Or whether to find different ways of getting wickets whether it be by creating pressure and forcing batsmen to mistakes. There are lots of ways of thinking about it and we will be exploring leading into the game."

Root also said that the fast bowlers are practicing in the nets without saliva but they will get to know the real effects only when they play the matches.

"The guys are actually practicing really hard without saliva, seeing how it plays out and whether there is any deterioration. But we will really know only when we start playing the matches. It might be different in different grounds or have a bigger effect in the second innings," he said.

England cricket teamJoe Rootsaliva banWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more