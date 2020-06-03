Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Joe Root Could Skip First Test Against West Indies, Backs Ben Stokes to Lead

Root said Stokes would make a 'fantastic' captain in his absence as the all-rounder leads by example.

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
England captain Joe Root has said he will miss the first Test match of the summer at home against the West Indies in July if it clashes with the birth of his child and has backed vice-captain Ben Stokes to take over in his absence.

Root's wife Carrie is due to give birth to their second child in early July and the top order batsman said he is looking into the protocols concerning him leaving the on-site hotel and returning to the bio-secure venue.

West Indies' tour of England, which was pushed back by a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to begin on July 8 in Southampton behind closed doors, subject to government approval.

Also Read: International Cricket Set to Resume in July as ECB Announces Dates for West Indies Series

"The due date complicates things slightly. In terms of the bubble and the pregnancy, it's always an evolving thing," Root said.

"It's being discussed with the medical team and we're always trying to stay updated with it. How it will finally look I'm not exactly sure right now.

"It will have to come down to government guidelines and we have to make sure we follow those protocols and do whatever is right by that."

Root said Stokes would make a "fantastic" captain in his absence as the all-rounder leads by example.

"One of his great qualities as vice-captain is the example he sets -- the way he goes about his training, how he wants the ball in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in difficult scenarios with the bat," Root added.

"He drags people with him, gets the best out of players around him and gives the whole team a lift. People will always follow him, look up to him and want to play for him whether he is captain or not.

"Those are great qualities to have as leader and something he could definitely take into captaincy. I love having him as vice-captain and could see him doing a very good job as captain."

