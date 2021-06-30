Joe Root Delivers Off-Spin Bouncer During T20 Blast, Gets Smashed For a Four

Recently, England’s Test skipper Joe Root was handed the responsibility of leading his team Yorkshire in the ongoing 2021 edition of the T20 Blast in the absence of their regular skipper, David Willey. In one of the T20 Blast games, the stand-in skipper Root took the matter in his hands with the ballas he decided to bowl an over to spring a surprise for the opposition team.

On June 25, Yorkshire were up against Leicestershire in a North group game at the Grace Road in Leicester. Leicestershire’s opening duo of Josh Inglis and Scott Steel showed their power game in the powerplay as they hammered the ball likely anything all over the park.Seeing the carnage caused by the opening duo, Root decided to introduce himself in the powerplay. However, the decision didn’t fetch much success as the off-spinner ended up giving as many as 18 runs.

Meanwhile, the skipper again looked in action during the 15th over of the first innings. This time, it was Arron Lillet who was smashing the ball as the run rate had gone above 10 per over. Lillet didn’t spare the opposition skipperas he welcomed Root with a maximum. The next four balls didn’t see much action as Root gave away 1, 1, 1, and 2 runs. It was the last ball of Root’s three-over spell that garnered all the attention of the viewers and the cricket fans. On the last ball of the 15th over, Root bowled a bouncer slightly off-stump to surprise the batsman.

The unique delivery by the England Test skipper left the viewers and the commentators amused. However, Lillet wasn’t surprised as he smacked it away past the boundary line to collect four runs.

Meanwhile, the game saw Leicestershire posting a massive total of 207 runs on the board. Chasing 208, Yorkshire failed to produce any impressive performances. They could make only 173 runs and lost the game by 34 runs.

