Joe Root Disappointed With IPL Snub, Says Wasn't Coming to India for Money

Root saw his teammate Ben Stokes become the highest-paid player once again as he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs 12.5 Cr. But there were no takers for Root, who had a base price of Rs 2 Cr, similar to that of Stokes.
The right-hander has finally spoken on the rejection and expressed his regret on missing out on what would have been a good experience in India.
"I was disappointed. The reason I wanted to go out there was to play more Twenty20 cricket; it wasn’t to go and earn as much money as possible. I'm not in that position. For me, I wasn’t going to fit into any one of those (IPL) teams. There’s not really much you can do. It was disappointing but it’s also very understandable. Sides have a clear idea of what they want their makeup of their team to look like and they build around that," Root was quoted as saying by the Guardian.
"You’ve just got to get on with the rest of the cricket I can play. It gives me a really good period to make sure everything is set for the start of the Test season back at home but it would have been really nice to have had the experience and everything that the IPL brings to the table," he added.
Root has featured in just 5 off 13 T20Is that England have played since 2016 and when asked about what he must do to change this perception of him being one of the best in the longest format of the game but not so much in the shortest, he said: "It's hard to do that without playing."
"It’s completely out of my control. The amount of Twenty20 cricket I’m available to play at the moment is minimal and there’s a World T20 in a couple of years’ time. I thought it would be a great opportunity to get some good experience in a fantastic tournament."
First Published: March 6, 2018, 3:58 PM IST