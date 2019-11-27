Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

68/2 (22.0)

West Indies trail by 119 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Joe Root Has Full Support of England Players, Says Ben Stokes

Stokes said England would not be distracted by the departure of coach Chris Silverwood, who will return home after day two of the second Test starting on Friday, due to a family bereavement.

Reuters |November 27, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Joe Root Has Full Support of England Players, Says Ben Stokes

England's Ben Stokes described the Test side's captaincy as one of the most criticised roles and said the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening Test.

England were beaten by an innings and 65 runs at Mount Maunganui on Monday as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the two match series.

"The pressures of being England Test captain are huge. It can be one of the most criticised jobs in England. Sometimes unfairly," all-rounder Stokes told BBC's Test Match Special.

"There are 11 guys on the field that contribute to a win or loss. It doesn't all fall on the captain."

Root's form has also come under scrutiny since he was named full-time Test skipper in 2017 and the 28-year-old, who has not scored a century since February, said the pressure of captaincy was not an excuse for his batting woes.

"He's England's best player and he knows he has got the full support of us in the changing room," Stokes added.

"We put our hands up as players when we don't perform as well and unfortunately Joe cops most of that. But as a playing group, we stick together and we hold our hands up together."

Stokes said England would not be distracted by the departure of coach Chris Silverwood, who will return home after day two of the second Test starting on Friday, due to a family bereavement.

"Family always comes first, no matter where you are in the world or a situation a team finds itself in," Stokes added.

"We do all the tactical analysis so, once we get going, the onus will be on the players. Chris going home won't be a distraction to us."

Ben StokesJoe Rootnew zealand vs england

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more