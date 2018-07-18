Joe Root Jumps to Second Place, Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Into Top 10 in ODI Player Rankings

Along with Root, India’s spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also broken into the top ten for the first time in his career after he claimed nine wickets in the three matches.
Root overtook the likes of Babar Azam (Pakistan), Rohit Sharma (India), David Warner (Australia) and Ross Taylor (New Zealand) to reach a career-high ranking of second.
The England batsman scored 3, 113 not out and 100 not out in the three games against India to move behind Indian captain Virat Kohli.
Root, who earned 34 points after his fantastic batting performances is now 93 points behind Kohli and is also only one point away from his career-best points tally of 819, which he had achieved against Australia earlier this year in Brisbane.
Above Root, Kohli has also strengthened his position further as the leader of the pack after his knocks of 75, 45 and 71 helped him reach a career-high 911 points, which is sixth best in the list of all-time points and the highest since Australia’s Dean Jones tally of 918 points in March 1991.
Among the bowlers, India’s Kuldeep Yadav made the biggest move as he rose eight places to a career-high sixth position.
Yadav is the third India bowler to feature in the top-10 after number-one ranked Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal (10th) to find a place in the 10 highest-ranked bowlers.
The good news for England is the movement of their pace trio, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood and David Willey. Plunkett has gained one place and is now 20th, Wood is on a career-high 26th ranking after rising two places and Willey has jumped 11 places to claim 31st position.
There is no change in the top five all-rounders, with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan leading the field.
In the ODI team rankings, the top ranked team England gained one point and moved to 127, while India dropped one point and have 121 which means the four-point pre-series gap has now extended to six points.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
David Warnerdavid willeyImran TahirJoe RootKuldeep Yadavliam plunkettmark woododi rankingsrohit sharmashakib al hasanvirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: July 18, 2018, 3:39 PM IST