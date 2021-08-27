Joe Root May Script This World Record in Ongoing Test Series Against India

England Test captain Joe Root is in the form of his life and it is proving to be a career-defining year for the right-hander. This year, he has scored 1398 runs at a time when no other batsman in the world has even touched 750 runs.

He has been relentless against India in the ongoing Test series. After notching up centuries in the first couple of Test matches, Root smashed another one in the third Test at Leeds. He was eventually dismissed for 121 runs, but not before he put England in an almost undefeatable position.

If we focus on 2021, Joe Root has scored 1398 runs in 21 innings of 11 matches at an average of 70. He has smashed six hundreds and a half-century at a strike rate of 58. His highest score for the year so far is 228 runs. Coming back to the current series, Root can still bat in a maximum of 5 more innings and has the chance to score the most Test runs in a year.

Currently, this record of most runs in Test cricket in a year is held by Pakistan’s great Mohammad Yousuf, who scored 1788 runs back in 2006 in 19 innings at an average of 99. He had hit 9 centuries and 3 half-centuries at the time.

As such, Root is only 390 runs behind Mohammad Yousuf and considering his form, there is no reason to believe he cannot score the required runs in the remaining 5 innings.

Root notched up his 39th ton for England and in the process also became the player to have scored the most international centuries for England across formats. He went past Alastair Cook’s 38 hundreds during his 23rd century in Tests. His 16 centuries in ODIs is already a record for the most hundreds by an England batsman in one-dayers.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith have scored 27 centuries each in Tests, while Kane Williamson has scored 24 tons. Joe Root has 23 centuries to his name and this battle at the top has taken a rather interesting turn now.

