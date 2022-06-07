Joe Root Most Complete Batsman I Have Ever Seen: Alastair Cook

After relinquishing the role of England Test skipper, Joe Root played his first Test match against New Zealand. He could not have asked for a better start. Root played a splendid knock at Lord’s and scored a century to guide his team to a five-wicket victory against the Kiwis. On Sunday, Root also achieved a stunning feat becoming just the second English batter to score over 10,000 Test runs. In doing so, he surpassed another English batting legend, Alastair Cook.

And who could be better to talk about Joe Root’s form than Cook himself. The former England captain believes that Root’s consistency is “incredible.”

“He is a pleasure to watch, the most complete England batsman I have seen. The person who could play the most incredible innings was Kevin Pietersen, but for the most complete batsmen in all three forms, it’s Root. His consistency is incredible,” Cook told BBC Sport.

Under the leadership of Cook, back in 2012, Root had made his Test debut against India. While recalling Root’s initial phase, Cook said at a very young age Root could tackle spinners as good as anyone. Cook revealed that Root was ready to play international cricket and one could easily predict that he could handle the occasion.

At the age of 31 years and 157 days, Root equalled Cook’s record for the youngest player to reach the 10,000-run mark. While talking about records and stats, Cool went ahead and made a bold prediction. “Barring injury, he’ll go miles past my record. He is so hard to tie down. I had to grind my way to 30, it always took me what felt like two hours. Because Joe has got so many low-risk scoring options, pretty much through 360 degrees, he will often get to 30 off 40 balls,” he said.

Root surely has a long way to go but he is certainly ahead of the current crop of Test players. At 10015 runs, he is top among Test batters with India’s Virat Kohli next at 8043.

Coming back to the Lord’s Test, while chasing a target of 277 against the Kiwis in the first Test, the hosts found themselves in deep trouble after losing their two opening batters with just 32 runs on board. It was Root’s commendable knock of 115 (not out) off 170 balls that helped the hosts in avoiding the early danger and secure a five-wicket win.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here