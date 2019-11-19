Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Joe Root Needs to Stamp his Authority in Series Against New Zealand: Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has called on current Test captain Joe Root to 'stamp his authority' on the team in the upcoming Test against New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |November 19, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Joe Root Needs to Stamp his Authority in Series Against New Zealand: Kevin Pietersen

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has called on current Test captain Joe Root to 'stamp his authority' on the team in the upcoming Test against New Zealand.

Pietersen said Root has to be firm about his ideas and set the pathway for the future in the two-Test series, explaining this will be a great opportunity as the time zones will make it tough for people in England to watch the series closely.

"Joe Root really needs to stamp his authority on the England team in this series. He needs to bring out his ideas and say: ‘This is what I’ll be doing, this is what you’ll be doing, this is how we’ll play’," Pietersen wrote in Betway.

"He has a big opportunity to do that in a series against New Zealand, because it’s actually quite difficult to watch back home. The time zone doesn’t work. You feel that, as a player, not as many people are watching the game.

"So he has a chance to find his game under the radar, because in South Africa it’s going to be a lot tougher."

England's batsmen have come under the scanner after failing to win the Ashes in a 2-2 drawn series against Australia at home. New coach Chris Silverwood has called on their batsmen to take a more traditional approach in terms of pacing their innings. Pietersen, however, said it's more important for England to find the right players and stick by them for a long run.

"There is lots of chat about England’s tempo with the bat, but they need to find the right players before they think too much about that," he wrote.

"Rory Burns has been doing absolutely fine at the top of the order, but they’ve been chopping and changing his partner. When I played we had Strauss and Cook at the top, and Trott at three. That was incredibly formidable – teams had to get past that before they got into the other batters. But there was never, ever a directive from the captain or coach about how many runs we want in a session or a day.

"It’s about getting the players that you’re confident in, then the style of play will follow. The best players in the world understand the conditions, they play the situations and they understand what the team needs.

"It’s a fun place to be when you start playing situations and not thinking about your place. You’re just immersed in it and you start playing your game tactically.

But you have to pick players you’re confident in and give them an extended run, otherwise they’ll never gain that experience."

Last week, England's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles had admitted that Pietersen was right in asking time off from the international schedule to play in leagues like the IPL during his playing days. Pietersen said he was 'happy' to read Giles' comments, and said he'd still be playing for England if the ECB was as understanding during his times as they are now.

"To read Ashley Giles’ comments over the weekend about me being a front-runner and understanding the way forward in terms of English players playing franchise cricket makes me very happy," he said.

"All my issues with the ECB stemmed from me wanting to play in the IPL, to maximise my earnings and to be respected among my peers around the world. If the ECB was the way the ECB is now I’d probably still be playing for England!

"I can only speak favourably about the franchise tournaments, because the IPL and all these other tournaments have given me a very fun life post-cricket. It’s fantastic to see so many English players playing franchise cricket around the world, because opportunities don’t come if you’re not good enough to be there.

"They don’t just throw these opportunities at any Tom, Dick and Harry who walks down the street."

EnglandJoe RootKevin PietersenNew Zealand vs England 2019

New Zealand and England Put Cricket Rivalry to The Test

New Zealand Looking to Use Lockie Ferguson to Fight ‘Fire With Fire’

Want to Help England Win and Nail Down my Spot in Test team: Sam Curran

