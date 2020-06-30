Joe Root to Miss First Test Against WI, Ben Stokes to Captain England
Joe Root will not be playing for England in their first Test against the West Indies and all-rounder Ben Stokes will be leading the team in his place, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. Root will be with his wife for the birth of their second child.
