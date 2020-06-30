Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 June, 2020

2ND INN

PSV Hann Munden

122/5 (10.0)

PSV Hann Munden
v/s
VFB Fallersleben
VFB Fallersleben*

47 (7.5)

PSV Hann Munden beat VFB Fallersleben by 75 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Joe Root to Miss First Test Against WI, Ben Stokes to Captain England

Joe Root will not be playing for England in their first Test against the West Indies and all-rounder Ben Stokes will be leading the team in his place, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. Root will be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

IANS |June 30, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
Joe Root to Miss First Test Against WI, Ben Stokes to Captain England

London: Joe Root will not be playing for England in their first Test against the West Indies and all-rounder Ben Stokes will be leading the team in his place, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday. Root will be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

The ECB further said that wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will be vice-captain to Stokes. Buttler is vice-captain of the England limited-overs sides.

"England Test captain Joe Root will leave the training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday afternoon to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week," said the ECB in its statement.

ALSO READ | Opportunity to Captain England is Huge Honour, Even if It's Only Once: Ben Stokes

"He will miss England's three-day intra-squad warm-up match starting tomorrow and the #RaiseTheBat first Test against West Indies commencing on Wednesday 8 July at the Ageas Bowl.

"Root will commence a seven-day self-isolation period at home once he leaves hospital with his family. He will join up with the England squad ahead of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday 13 July.

"Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been Root's Test vice-captain since his appointment last July, will captain the side for the first time in Southampton. Lancashire's Jos Buttler will assume vice-captaincy duties."

England's first Test against West Indies will start on July 8 in Southampton. This is the first cricket series to be played since the sport went into a freeze mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben StokesEngland vs West IndiesJason HolderJoe RootJos Buttler

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more