SL v Aus: Marnus Labuschagne Trying to Execute Joe Root Model in Sri Lanka

Joe Root is making all the news after becoming the second English batter in the history of Test cricket to reach 10,000 runs. And now, it seems, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne will also refer to England’s ex-captain when it comes to playing spin in Sri Lanka. Reason? Root himself batted very well in these shores while he was here in 2021, amassing scores of 228 and 186 in first innings of the matches at Galle, setting up England’s 2-0 series win. Labuschagne, who is busy in Natwest T20 Blast, will also head over to Sri Lanka in few days time when Australia take them on in two-match Test series. Labuschagne will also be part of the ODI series.

“For me it’s my first real sub-continent challenge against spin, it’s about conquering that challenge. (England’s) Joe Root played phenomenally over there, I’ve learned a lot from how he went about his game there,” said Labuschagne to BBC Sport Wales.

The elegant Aussie played in Pakistan, but the docile pitches didn’t really pose a challenge. Sri Lanka could be different.

“As a team we want to be the best in the world, it doesn’t matter where you take us, we want to be winning games and I certainly think we can do that in Sri Lanka. I’ll have to get used to conditions, the heat and sweating it out, which is something we haven’t had the last few games (in the UK).”

The Aussie cricketer has a special relationship with English county side Glamorgan where he made himself eligible for national selection back in 2019. It must be noted that Labuschagne was at Glamorgan in 2019 and amassed close to 1100 runs which made him replace Steve Smith as a concussion substitute at Lord’s. The rest is history.

“I love playing for the club and I certainly want to continue to play for Glamorgan, but we’ll have to see how everything pans out. There’s a lot of things in the mix, but I can’t see anything wrong with trying to copy the last time I played in the Ashes here, and play some county cricket with Glamorgan (going) into the Ashes next summer.

“That’s our blueprint but we’ve got so much cricket this year, around 16 Tests and 18 one-day games, so we’re going to have to make sure I’m fit and healthy, and also get to spend time at home with my wife and child at some stage,” concluded Labuschagne.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here