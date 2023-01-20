Joe Root’s 360-Degree Batting in ILT20 Excites Fans for IPL

There was hardly ever any doubt over Joe Root’s style of batting but if there was a chink in his armour it was certainly his performance in T20 cricket. Well, the former England skipper has now addressed the criticism in a convincing fashion. Root exhibited a blistering performance during an International League T20 (ILT20) fixture on Thursday. Root played some exquisite shots all over the park at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Root, while playing for Dubai Capitals, smashed three boundaries against Gulf Giants. However, Root’s quickfire knock came to a premature end after he was dismissed for 20. His power-packed batting ultimately went in vain as Dubai Capitals had to concede a crushing 101-run defeat.

Special shots from Joe Root in ILT20.pic.twitter.com/wM9sHf8Csl— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2023

The video of Joe Root’s explosive batting soon went viral as fans and followers of the game praised the 32-year-old in comments.

One Twitter user said that Root is preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). “He is preparing for IPL,” the comment read.

Another social media user voiced a similar opinion and wrote, “He’s practising for IPL 2023.”

A certain Twitter user opined, “That’s why they say if you are a good Test player and if your basics are correct then you can perform in any format.”

One social media user felt that “He’s best in all three formats.”

Another Twitter user expressed his desire to witness similar batting in IPL too. “Hopefully in IPL too. He may not be a starter. But as the tournament goes we will see him,” the comment read.

Coming back to the game, Gulf Giants posted a mammoth total of 181. Gulf Giants skipper James Vince emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 76. Joe Root kicked off the run chase on a promising note but he went back to the dressing room scoring 20 off 19 balls. Dubai Capitals were eventually bundled out for a paltry total of 80.

In the next edition of IPL, Joe Root will feature for Rajasthan Royals. Root was roped in by the franchise for Rs. 1 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December. Previously, Root had gone unsold at the IPL 2018 auction.

