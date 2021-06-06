Joe Root's Captaincy Often Lacks Imagination & Reason: Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has fired the first salvo of the upcoming Ashes as he said that Joe Root sometimes reminds him of ‘Alastair Cook at his worst.’ The 77-year-old was referring to Cook when he looked out of ideas and went for long chats with senior players. Chappell said ‘there’s a difference between a captain who consults and one who is uncertain.’

“Root’s captaincy often lacks imagination and reason. His tendency to have long discussions with senior players is reminiscent of Alastair Cook at his worst,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

“There’s a difference between a captain who consults and one who is uncertain; dithering is a bad look for a captain. There are times in Australia when a captain has to be imaginative in order to force the issue and this is not one of Root’s strengths,” he added.

Chappell opined that England shouldn’t be concerned with their chances as they have a solid bowling line up which can win them games. The only concern would be Root’s leadership skills and the poor form of their openers.

“England possesses a potential series-winning group of fast bowlers. It is the top-order batting and Joe Root’s captaincy that should be cause for concern.The opening combination of Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns is both ungainly and unconvincing. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood should rejoice if both names appear in the top slots on the team sheet at the Gabba,” said Chappell.

“Given the skill of Australia’s pace trio, poor starts could be a death sentence for England,” he added.

The Ashes begins at the Gabba in December but there wouldn’t be a game at the iconic SCG.

