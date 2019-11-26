Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jofra Archer Abuser Could Receive Life Ban from New Zealand Cricket

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White has hinted that the person who allegedly racially abused Jofra Archer during the first Test in Tauranga will receive a life ban from entering cricket grounds in the country.

Cricketnext Staff |November 26, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
The England pacer on Tuesday had posted on Twitter that he was racially alleged while batting, following which White apologised on behalf of the cricket fraternity in New Zealand.

Authorities are going through security footage to identify the person. White said they would hand him over to police, and also ban him for life.

"If we did find the person we'd refer them to the police in the first instance," White told Stuff.co.nz. "Secondly, my personal view is that they should never be allowed into a cricket ground in New Zealand again. We'd have to go through a process, but that's my view."

White spoke about his meeting with Archer, and revealed the England cricketer was appreciative of NZC's response. White also said the board will do more to prevent such incidents in the future.

"I expressed our disappointment about what he received from a fan and apologised to him on behalf of New Zealand Cricket," White said. "I said we're very, very disappointed and I think he was appreciative of me making the effort to go and see him.

"We have signs at the ground, we have announcers addressing this issue, we have information on the big screen. But we will be increasing that for the game in Hamilton and we'll also be increasing security, including the provision of some plain clothed security at the ground."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson too had apologised to Archer and hoped such incidents don't repeat.

"It's certainly against everything that we as Kiwis are about, and I certainly hope that nothing like that ever happens again," Williamson had told 'Stuff.co.nz'. "I can only apologise on behalf of Kiwis to Jofra, not only from our team and how we look to conduct ourselves, but what we expect of Kiwis in general."

New Zealand won the first Test by an innings and 65 runs. The second and final Test starts in Hamilton on Friday.

