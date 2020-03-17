Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

Jofra Archer Condemns Racist Abuse after Being Targeted Online

Archer has been out of action since January with an elbow injury.

Reuters |March 17, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Jofra Archer Condemns Racist Abuse after Being Targeted Online

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has posted an image of racist abuse he received on social media and called on authorities to deal with the issue properly.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born paceman, who helped England win the 50-overs World Cup last year, posted an image of the message he received on Instagram and said he could not understand why someone would make such comments.

"I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn't ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion," Archer wrote on Instagram.

"I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me."

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket banned a supporter from attending international and domestic matches in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing Archer during a test in November.

Archer has been out of action since January with an elbow injury.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
