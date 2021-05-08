Jofra Archer Could Miss First Test Against New Zealand Starting June 2

Ace England pacer Jofra Archer could miss the first Test against New Zealand if he fails to prove his fitness for Susses next week, according to a report in Dailymail.co.uk. The youngster bowled 29.2 overs in the Second XI game at Hove this week, and took 2/102. But it is learnt he the English team management want to see him in first-class action to decide if he’s ready for the match starting on June 2.

Also, amid his concerns about the right elbow, Sussex medical and coaching staff will have a word with him to decide his availability for Thursday’s encounter against Kent at Hove.

This will also be his last opportunity to convince the head coach of England — Chris Silverwood about his fitness. Archer had last played a game in February against India at Ahmedabad. If Archer is still not fit in time, his club-mate Ollie Robinson might benefit from it, who took 5/58.

On the other hand, Team India will also return to Test match action in June. First they will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and then a full-fledged series against hosts England. The BCCI has announced a 30-man squad for the same.

The squad sees the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who missed the recent Tests in Australia and against England in India due to injury. Batsman KL Rahul and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha have also been included, subject to fitness clearance. Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah who missed the last Test against England in early March due to marriage has also returned.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here