KXIP vs RR IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Has A Tweet From 2013 on Dismissing Chris Gayle for 99; Twitter Hails 'Jofradamus'

On Friday one of Jofra Archer's old tweets for 2013 resurfaced after Chris Gayle fell short of a 100 by one run, cleaned up by Archer during KXIP vs RR game.

KXIP vs RR IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Has A Tweet From 2013 on Dismissing Chris Gayle for 99; Twitter Hails 'Jofradamus'

Jofra Archer's Twitter feed is nothing less than magnificent. The England allrounder has tweeted about everything under the sun and his old tweets almost every time seems fit and relevant for any given situation. Jofra 'Oracle' Archer has already got his prophecies on point this IPL season much to the amazement of the fans and on Friday one of Archer's old tweets resurfaced. Taking on Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals' were pummelled by Chris Gayle at Abu Dhabi in match 50 of IPL 2020. Gayle hit a quick-fire half-century but fell short of a 100 by one run when he was cleaned up by Archer. KXIP ended on 185/4 which was eventually chased down by RR riding on Ben Stokes' 26-ball 50, Sanju Samson's 25-ball 48, and cameos from skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler. However, netizens managed to dig out Archer's old tweet about getting some out close to a hundred and not allowing the batsman to get to a 100, if he is bowling. And similar to his other tweets, it just fits well with the situation and social media users just couldn't get enough of Archer's uncanny ability, apart from his bowling of course.

HERE IS THE TWEET:

AND HERE'S HOW SOCIAL MEDIA USERS REACTED TO IT:

Gayle become the first player in T20 cricket to hit 1000 sixes during his innings, but the effort proved little as KXIP's winning streak came to end and hope of playoff spot diminished.

