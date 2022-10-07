Jofra Archer Likely to Return to England Side in 2023: Report

England pacer Jofra Archer is likely to make a return to the English side after missing plenty of important cricketing assignments due to an injury. He has been out of the field since March 2021 and will also not be a part of the England squad in the T20I World Cup 2022.

However, according to a report by the Telegraph, he could be seen in action as soon as in January next year in a bilateral series against South Africa.

ALSO READ: 1st ODI: Sanju Samson Heroics in Vain as South Africa Beat India by 9 Runs to Take 1-0 Lead

Off late, Archer has been struggling with injuries that had kept him on the sidelines for a long time. He had had suffered a stress fracture of the elbow before suffering a stress fracture of the back.

However, he recently said that he has resumed bowling.

The Barbados-born pacer posted a video on his TikTok account which was then further shared by England’s fan group called England’s Barmy Army on Twitter, which read: “*whispers quietly* JOFRA IS BACK BOWLING”.

*whispers quietly* 🚨 JOFRA IS BACK BOWLING 🚨 📹 TikTok: jofraarcher pic.twitter.com/hAm8YfyYHS — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 6, 2022

Next year, South Africa and England will play a total of three ODIs between January 27 and February 01. The highlight over here is that all the matches will be held alongside South Africa’s T20 league.

While Archer’s form is crucial for the England side, his comeback is awaited by the Mumbai Indians fans as well. He is very crucial for the Mumbai franchise as he was purchased at the IPL 2022 auction for INR 8 crore despite knowing that he would not be able to play for the franchise that season.

With the IPL 2023 season expected to start in March or April next year, Archer could be in line for his first IPL participation in the Mumbai Indians colours. But, his return to the T20 league would depend highly on his performance for England in the matches before the start of the franchise competition.

The England team management will have an eye on the ODI World Cup next year while managing Archer’s workload. Archer’s return is now very crucial for the team as he has the ability to take crucial wickets and his return would also strengthen England’s pace attack as James Anderson and Stuart Broad are on the cusp of retirement.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here