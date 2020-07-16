Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test: Jofra Archer Out of 2nd Test Following Breach of Bio-secure Protocols

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test | Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

July 16, 2020
ENG vs WI: Jofra Archer Out of 2nd Test Following Breach of Bio-secure Protocols

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test | England’s Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols.

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

England had earlier rested pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood for the second Test with allrounder Sam Curran and wicketkeeper-batsman Ollie Robinson being added to the 13-man squad from the reserves.

The decision to rest the experienced Anderson means Stuart Broad is likely to return to the XI. Chris Woakes, who too was a part of the first Test squad, is likely to come in for Wood. With Archer out, this might present an opportunity for a Test Debut for Ollie Robinson.

